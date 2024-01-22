Senior Ruth White of Orono High School was named the Gatorade Maine Girls Cross Country Player of the Year for the third time.

The 4-foot-8 standout, the Varsity Maine Runner of the Year for girls’ cross country for a third year in a row, was a first-team All-American after finishing third at the Foot Locker nationals. She won the New England cross country championships for a third time, two more than any other runner from Maine.

She had the fastest time at the Maine state championships, where she helped her the Red Riots win their sixth consecutive Class C team title. Until White came along, no schoolgirl runner had broken 17 minutes, 30 seconds on the 5-kilometer course in Belfast. She did it once as a sophomore, once as a junior and four times last fall. She even ran a pair of sub-17 races at Belfast this season, at the Festival of Champions and the state meet.

White has an A average and signed a national letter of intent to run on scholarship at Boise State University this fall.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 50, KENTS HILL 31: Cate Clark made three 3-pointers and scored a career-high 26 points as the Gulls (5-6) handled the Huskies (0-10) in Old Orchard Beach.

Tessa Ferguson chipped in 13 points for OOB and Sarah Davis had nine.

Lucy McDonald led Kents Hill with 12 points.

WINTHROP 43, TRAIP ACADEMY 22: Madeline Wagner’s 16 points paced the Ramblers (8-3) over the Rangers (0-12) in Winthrop.

Kylee Mansir added seven points for Winthrop, while Caroline Corgan and Ella Rice contributed five apiece.

Marlee Mickle led Traip with 10 points, which included a pair of 3-pointers.

