FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Chain-Gang All-Stars,” by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (Pantheon)

2. “Tom Lake,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

3. “Prophet Song,” by Paul Lynch (Atlantic)

4. “The Bee Sting,” by Paul Murray (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

5. “The Covenant of Water,” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

6. “Fever House,” by Keith Rosson (Random House)

7. “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

8. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

9. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” by James McBride (Riverhead)

10. “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan (Grove)

Paperback

1. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth)

2. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

3. “Trust,” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)

4. “Big Swiss,” by Jen Beagin (Scribner)

5. “The Paris Apartment,” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow & Co.)

6. “My Year of Rest & Relaxation,” by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin)

7. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)

8. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

9. “The House Across the Lake,” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

10. “Sea of Tranquility,” by Emily St. John Mandel (Vintage)

NONFICTION

Advertisement

Hardcover

1. “Maine: A Love Story,” by Blue Butterfield (self-published)

2. “An Unruled Body,” by Ani Gjika (Restless)

3. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin)

4. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday)

5. “On Great Fields,” by Ronald C. White (Random House)

6. “You Could Make This Place Beautiful,” by Maggie Smith (Atria)

7. “Monsters,” by Claire Dederer (Knopf)

8. “World Within a Song,” by Jeff Tweedy (Dutton)

9. “More is More,” by Molly Baz (Clarkson Potter)

10. “Veg-Table,” by Nik Sharma (Chronicle)

Paperback

1. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

2. “Four Thousand Weeks,” by Oliver Burkeman (Picador)

3. “Portland Maine: Connections Across Time,” by Paul J. Ledman (Nextsteps)

4. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

5. “Little Weirds,” by Jenny Slate (Back Bay)

6. “Last Call at the Hotel Imperial,” by Deborah Cohen (Random House)

7. “The Soul of an Octopus,” by Sy Montgomery (Atria)

8. “On Tyranny,” by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan)

9. “Say Nothing,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)

10. “American Midnight,” by Adam Hochschild (Mariner)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »