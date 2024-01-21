SCARBROROUGH – Capt. William “Bill” Banks, 89, passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2024. He was born Aug. 12, 1934, in Bangor.

A memorial service will be announced in the spring. To view Bill’s complete obituary, share a memory, or to leave an online condolence to the family please visit BrookingsSmith.com.

