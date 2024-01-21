SOUTH PORTLAND – Lucy was born in Westport, Mass. on June 23, 1923. She was the daughter of Joseph and Rosanna Singster. She attended school in Fall River, Mass. On Aug. 30, 1941 she married Maxelle Rea Sr. in Fall River. They moved to Portland in 1945. Mr. Rea died in 1991 after 49 years of marriage.

Lucy retired from Fairchild Semiconductor after 22 years, she worked part-time for Woolworths for eight years and then worked for The Children’s Place at the Maine Mall for 13 years until her retirement at the age of 86.

Lucy loved to sew, knit, work puzzles and word finds. She bowled at the Big 20 for many years. She had lots of fun with her friends at Bingo. She enjoyed her breakfasts with granddaughter Tracy. She also worshipped the Boston Red Sox. She loved to be with her family. The 4th of July cookouts were the best. She enjoyed going to her daughters camp. Always enjoyed going out with her family. Lucy was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Saco.

She was predeceased by her husband; and parents; and her daughter, Donna Joyner of Tennessee; two brothers and two sisters from Massachusetts.

Surviving are her son, Maxelle J. Rea Jr. of South Portland, daughter, Geraldine and husband, Lee Dennison of Sun City, Fla.; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Bob Joyner of Tennessee; one special nephew, Gerald Singster of Florida.

The family would like to thank the loving and caring personnel at Pinnacle Nursing Home, South Portland for their exceptional care to Lucy.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Lucy’s memory to the American Cancer Foundation to fight Breast Cancer.

