NORTH YARMOUTH – It is with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved William “Bill” Alton Shardlow, a lifelong learner and beloved teacher and coach, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the age of 73.

Bill was born in Farmington on Oct. 11, 1950 to William and Anna May Shardlow. He graduated from Farmington High School in 1968 and earned his teaching degree in Secondary Mathematics at the University of Maine at Farmington. Bill later continued his education by receiving his degree in Educational Administration/Principalship from the University of Southern Maine in 1989.

Bill’s commitment to education as an educator, administrator, and coach for over 50 years spanned multiple school districts and communities in Maine including Lincoln, Windham, Scarborough, Bath, and Yarmouth.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, William and Anna May; and his brother-in-law, David Heath.

He is survived by his loving wife, Tennie Shardlow; his sons Jonathan and Matthew Shardlow and their mother, Sharon Bickford; his stepson, Hunter Harrington and his fiance, Makayla. Bill also leaves behind his twin brother and partner, Wilbur Shardlow and his wife, Naomi, and his sisters Chris O’Roak and her husband, Charlie, Rachel Heath and Mary Hyland and her husband, Randy. He will be missed by his beloved grandchildren; and great-grandchild; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Bill was also an admired member of his school, tennis and church communities of which he proudly served. His family, teachers, students, colleagues and friends will miss him dearly.

A celebration of life will be held at the Harrison Middle School cafeteria in Yarmouth on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Brackett Funeral Home in Brunswick. An online guestbook can be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the William “Bill” Shardlow Memorial Tennis Scholarship Fund at http://www.gofundme.com/william-bill-shardlow

