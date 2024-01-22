A 16-year-old Casco Bay High School student was taken into custody Monday and charged with posting an online threat to the school.

Casco Bay High and Portland Arts and Technology High School were both placed in lockdown Monday afternoon. The two schools share a campus at 196 Allen Ave. in Portland.

Portland police took a Casco Bay High student into custody in the city’s Riverton neighborhood. He has been charged with terrorizing and was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

Portland police said they were informed about the threat at about 1:49 p.m.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the schools were put on lockdown. Portland police arrived shortly thereafter and ensured the school was safe while other officers responded to the Riverton neighborhood and took the juvenile male into custody,” Portland police said.

