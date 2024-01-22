Portland police arrested a man for burglary after he was found in a ransacked building that had already been broken into the previous day.

Police were called to 465 Congress St. just before 8 a.m. Sunday, where a person told them someone had gone into the building and ransacked it. The same thing had happened the previous night, according to police.

Officers found 52-year-old Kenneth A. Donis inside the building and took him into custody.

Donis was charged with burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal mischief. He was taken to the Cumberland County Jail.

Portland police say Donis has no fixed address.

The burglary took place in a landmark downtown building in the heart of Monument Square. The 10-story building was Portland’s first skyscraper and was known as the People’s United Bank Building. The bank sold the property in 2019 and developers plan to convert it to housing.

