AUGUSTA — A man armed with a gun who was threatening other residents was shot by responding officers Sunday night, authorities said.

The man was not immediately identified and his condition was unknown.

The response involved officers from the Augusta Police Department and one Capitol Police officer to a residence at 132 Northern Ave. around 11 p.m., according to a new release Monday morning from interim Augusta Police Chief Kevin Lully. He said Sgt. Derek Daley, and officers Matthew Gurney, Andrew Frost and Jonathan Young responded from Augusta Police, as did officer Ryan Frost from Capitol Police.

Lully said the man shot at the uniformed officers who responded and they returned fire. None of the officers was injured, Lully said.

The Maine State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded as well and secured the residence.

“We do not believe there is a risk to the public at this time,” Lully said.

Police said people should expect traffic delays and detours on Northern Avenue between St. Augustine’s Church and the Calumet

Park while police continued investigating at the scene Monday morning.

He said the officers involved in the shooting — Daley, Gurney, Frost and Young — have been placed on administrative leave with pay.

“As is standard practice during every officer involved shooting, this incident is currently being investigated by the Office of the Attorney General, who will focus upon the use of deadly force by law enforcement,” Lully said in the release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in this heartbreaking incident.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: