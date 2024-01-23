Tuesday, Jan. 23
Boys’ Basketball
• Bangor at Windham, 6 p.m.
• Bangor Christian at Searsport, 6:30 p.m.
• Brewer at Hampden Academy, 7 p.m.
• Brunswick at Greely, 6:30 p.m.
• Camden Hills at Cony, 6:30 p.m.
• Central at George Stevens, 6:30 p.m.
• Cheverus at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
• Deering at Thornton Academy, 7:30 p.m.
• East Grand at Madawaska, 6 p.m.
• Erskine Academy at Winslow, 6:30 p.m.
• Fort Fairfield at Katahdin, 6:30 p.m.
• Foxcroft Academy at Dexter, 6:30 p.m.
• Gardiner at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.
• Gorham at Bonny Eagle, 7 p.m.
• Hermon at Presque Isle, 4 p.m.
• Lincoln Academy at Oceanside, 6:30 p.m.
• Lisbon at Telstar/Gould, 6:30 p.m.
• Machias at Calais, 6:30 p.m.
• Maranacook at Oak Hill, 6:30 p.m.
• Marshwood at Falmouth, 7 p.m.
• Massabesic at Freeport, 7 p.m.
• Medomak Valley at Belfast, 6:30 p.m.
• Morse at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Abram at Monmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Blue at Messalonskee, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. View at Waterville, 6:30 p.m.
• Noble at South Portland, 7 p.m.
• North Haven at Wiscasset, 2 p.m.
• Orono at Mt. Desert Island, 7 p.m.
• Oxford Hills at Edward Little, 7 p.m.
• Penobscot Valley at Piscataquis, 6:30 p.m.
• Penquis Valley at Lee Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Scarborough at Sanford, 7 p.m.
• Skowhegan at Nokomis, 6:30 p.m.
• Spruce Mountain at Madison, 6:30 p.m.
• Sumner at Jonesport-Beals, 6:30 p.m.
• Valley at Temple Academy, 7 p.m.
• Washburn at Wisdom, 5:30 p.m.
• Washington Academy at Old Town, 7 p.m.
• Waynflete at North Yarmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Wells at Cape Elizabeth, 7 p.m.
• Westbrook at Biddeford, 7 p.m.
• Woodland at Narraguagus, 6:30 p.m.
• Yarmouth at Poland, 6:30 p.m.
• York at Lake Region, 7 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Bangor at Windham, 4:30 p.m.
• Bangor Christian at Searsport, 5 p.m.
• Belfast at Medomak Valley, 6:30 p.m.
• Biddeford at Noble, 7 p.m.
• Bonny Eagle at South Portland, 5:30 p.m.
• Brewer at Hampden Academy, 5:30 p.m.
• Cape Elizabeth at Wells, 6 p.m.
• Caribou at Houlton, 7 p.m.
• Cony at Camden Hills, 6:30 p.m.
• Deering at Fryeburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• East Grand at Madawaska, 4:30 p.m.
• Edward Little at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m.
• Ellsworth at Hermon, 7 p.m.
• Falmouth at Marshwood, 6 p.m.
• Freeport at Yarmouth, 6 p.m.
• Gorham at Massabesic, 7 p.m.
• Greely at Brunswick, 6 p.m.
• Lake Region at York, 6:30 p.m.
• Lawrence at Gardiner, 6:30 p.m.
• Leavitt at Morse, 6 p.m.
• Lewiston at Cheverus, 6 p.m.
• Messalonskee at Mt. Blue, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Ararat at Kennebunk, 6 p.m.
• Nokomis at Skowhegan, 6:30 p.m.
• North Haven at Wiscasset, 12:30 p.m.
• Oceanside at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Old Orchard Beach at Monmouth Academy, 5 p.m.
• Penobscot Valley at Piscataquis, 5 p.m.
• Pine Tree Academy at Sacopee Valley, 5 p.m.
• Poland at St. Dominic, 5:30 p.m.
• Sanford at Scarborough, 7 p.m.
• Valley at Temple Academy, 5:30 p.m.
• Van Buren at Fort Fairfield, 6 p.m.
• Washburn at Wisdom, 7 p.m.
• Waterville at Mt. View, 6:30 p.m.
• Waynflete at North Yarmouth Academy, 5 p.m.
• Winslow at Erskine Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond at Messalonskee (Kents Hill), 6 p.m.
• Old Town/Orono at Hampden/Nokomis (Sawyer Arena), 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak at York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble (Rochester Ice Arena), 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 24
Boys’ Basketball
• Buckfield at North Haven, 1 p.m.
• Caribou at Houlton, 7 p.m.
• Ellsworth at Hermon, 7 p.m.
• Islesboro vs. Forest Hills, at Kennebec Valley Community College, 4:30 p.m.
• Lee Academy at Stearns, 7 p.m.
• Madawaska at Ashland, 5:30 p.m.
• Old Town at Bucksport, 6:30 p.m.
• Rangeley at Carrabec, 6 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Buckfield at North Haven, 11:30 a.m.
• Calais at Machias, 5 p.m.
• Central at Dexter, 6:30 p.m.
• George Stevens at Narraguagus, 6:30 p.m.
• Hermon at Presque Isle, 4 p.m.
• Hodgdon at Southern Aroostook, 6:30 p.m.
• Islesboro at Forest Hills, at Kennebec Valley Community College, 3 p.m.
• Lee Academy at Stearns, 5:30 p.m.
• Lisbon at Maranacook, 6 p.m.
• Madison at Winthrop, 6 p.m.
• Monmouth Academy at Kents Hill, 6 p.m.
• Mt. Abram at Dirigo, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Desert Island at Washington Academy, 6 p.m.
• Orono at Mattanawcook Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Spruce Mountain at Telstar, 6:30 p.m.
• Woodland at Shead, 6 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills at Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (Dover Arena), 4:15 p.m.
• Gardiner/Waterville/Winslow at Camden Hills (MidCoast Recreation Center), 7 p.m.
• Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin at Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan (Penobscot Ice Arena), 6:10 p.m.
• John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian/Deer Isle-Stonington at Bangor/Narraguagus (Sawyer Arena), 6:30 p.m.
• Lewiston at St. Dominic (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 6:30 p.m.
• York at Scarborough (USM Ice Arena), 6:15 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
• Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk at Falmouth/Scarborough (Family Ice Center), 8 p.m.
• Brunswick at Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook (USM Ice Arena), 4:30 p.m.
• Lewiston/Oak Hill at St. Dominic (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 4:10 p.m.
Swimming
• Gorham at Windham (St. Joseph’s College), 4 p.m.
Wrestling
• Deering, York at Bonny Eagle, 5 p.m.
• Cheverus, Wells at Marshwood, 5 p.m.
• Fryeburg Academy, Kennebunk at Sanford, 6 p.m.
• Massabesic, Scarborough/Gorham at Noble, 6 p.m.
• Portland, Biddeford/Thornton Academy at Windham, 6:30 p.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.