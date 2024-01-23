Tuesday, Jan. 23

Boys’ Basketball

• Bangor at Windham, 6 p.m.

• Bangor Christian at Searsport, 6:30 p.m.

• Brewer at Hampden Academy, 7 p.m.

• Brunswick at Greely, 6:30 p.m.

• Camden Hills at Cony, 6:30 p.m.

• Central at George Stevens, 6:30 p.m.

• Cheverus at Lewiston, 7 p.m.

• Deering at Thornton Academy, 7:30 p.m.

• East Grand at Madawaska, 6 p.m.

• Erskine Academy at Winslow, 6:30 p.m.

• Fort Fairfield at Katahdin, 6:30 p.m.

• Foxcroft Academy at Dexter, 6:30 p.m.

• Gardiner at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.

• Gorham at Bonny Eagle, 7 p.m.

• Hermon at Presque Isle, 4 p.m.

• Lincoln Academy at Oceanside, 6:30 p.m.

• Lisbon at Telstar/Gould, 6:30 p.m.

• Machias at Calais, 6:30 p.m.

• Maranacook at Oak Hill, 6:30 p.m.

• Marshwood at Falmouth, 7 p.m.

• Massabesic at Freeport, 7 p.m.

• Medomak Valley at Belfast, 6:30 p.m.

• Morse at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Abram at Monmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Blue at Messalonskee, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. View at Waterville, 6:30 p.m.

• Noble at South Portland, 7 p.m.

• North Haven at Wiscasset, 2 p.m.

• Orono at Mt. Desert Island, 7 p.m.

• Oxford Hills at Edward Little, 7 p.m.

• Penobscot Valley at Piscataquis, 6:30 p.m.

• Penquis Valley at Lee Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Scarborough at Sanford, 7 p.m.

• Skowhegan at Nokomis, 6:30 p.m.

• Spruce Mountain at Madison, 6:30 p.m.

• Sumner at Jonesport-Beals, 6:30 p.m.

• Valley at Temple Academy, 7 p.m.

• Washburn at Wisdom, 5:30 p.m.

• Washington Academy at Old Town, 7 p.m.

• Waynflete at North Yarmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Wells at Cape Elizabeth, 7 p.m.

• Westbrook at Biddeford, 7 p.m.

• Woodland at Narraguagus, 6:30 p.m.

• Yarmouth at Poland, 6:30 p.m.

• York at Lake Region, 7 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Bangor at Windham, 4:30 p.m.

• Bangor Christian at Searsport, 5 p.m.

• Belfast at Medomak Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Biddeford at Noble, 7 p.m.

• Bonny Eagle at South Portland, 5:30 p.m.

• Brewer at Hampden Academy, 5:30 p.m.

• Cape Elizabeth at Wells, 6 p.m.

• Caribou at Houlton, 7 p.m.

• Cony at Camden Hills, 6:30 p.m.

• Deering at Fryeburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• East Grand at Madawaska, 4:30 p.m.

• Edward Little at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m.

• Ellsworth at Hermon, 7 p.m.

• Falmouth at Marshwood, 6 p.m.

• Freeport at Yarmouth, 6 p.m.

• Gorham at Massabesic, 7 p.m.

• Greely at Brunswick, 6 p.m.

• Lake Region at York, 6:30 p.m.

• Lawrence at Gardiner, 6:30 p.m.

• Leavitt at Morse, 6 p.m.

• Lewiston at Cheverus, 6 p.m.

• Messalonskee at Mt. Blue, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat at Kennebunk, 6 p.m.

• Nokomis at Skowhegan, 6:30 p.m.

• North Haven at Wiscasset, 12:30 p.m.

• Oceanside at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Old Orchard Beach at Monmouth Academy, 5 p.m.

• Penobscot Valley at Piscataquis, 5 p.m.

• Pine Tree Academy at Sacopee Valley, 5 p.m.

• Poland at St. Dominic, 5:30 p.m.

• Sanford at Scarborough, 7 p.m.

• Valley at Temple Academy, 5:30 p.m.

• Van Buren at Fort Fairfield, 6 p.m.

• Washburn at Wisdom, 7 p.m.

• Waterville at Mt. View, 6:30 p.m.

• Waynflete at North Yarmouth Academy, 5 p.m.

• Winslow at Erskine Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond at Messalonskee (Kents Hill), 6 p.m.

• Old Town/Orono at Hampden/Nokomis (Sawyer Arena), 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak at York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble (Rochester Ice Arena), 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Boys’ Basketball

• Buckfield at North Haven, 1 p.m.

• Caribou at Houlton, 7 p.m.

• Ellsworth at Hermon, 7 p.m.

• Islesboro vs. Forest Hills, at Kennebec Valley Community College, 4:30 p.m.

• Lee Academy at Stearns, 7 p.m.

• Madawaska at Ashland, 5:30 p.m.

• Old Town at Bucksport, 6:30 p.m.

• Rangeley at Carrabec, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Buckfield at North Haven, 11:30 a.m.

• Calais at Machias, 5 p.m.

• Central at Dexter, 6:30 p.m.

• George Stevens at Narraguagus, 6:30 p.m.

• Hermon at Presque Isle, 4 p.m.

• Hodgdon at Southern Aroostook, 6:30 p.m.

• Islesboro at Forest Hills, at Kennebec Valley Community College, 3 p.m.

• Lee Academy at Stearns, 5:30 p.m.

• Lisbon at Maranacook, 6 p.m.

• Madison at Winthrop, 6 p.m.

• Monmouth Academy at Kents Hill, 6 p.m.

• Mt. Abram at Dirigo, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Desert Island at Washington Academy, 6 p.m.

• Orono at Mattanawcook Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Spruce Mountain at Telstar, 6:30 p.m.

• Woodland at Shead, 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Boys’ Hockey

• Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills at Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (Dover Arena), 4:15 p.m.

• Gardiner/Waterville/Winslow at Camden Hills (MidCoast Recreation Center), 7 p.m.

• Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin at Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan (Penobscot Ice Arena), 6:10 p.m.

• John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian/Deer Isle-Stonington at Bangor/Narraguagus (Sawyer Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• Lewiston at St. Dominic (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• York at Scarborough (USM Ice Arena), 6:15 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk at Falmouth/Scarborough (Family Ice Center), 8 p.m.

• Brunswick at Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook (USM Ice Arena), 4:30 p.m.

• Lewiston/Oak Hill at St. Dominic (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 4:10 p.m.

Swimming

• Gorham at Windham (St. Joseph’s College), 4 p.m.

Wrestling

• Deering, York at Bonny Eagle, 5 p.m.

• Cheverus, Wells at Marshwood, 5 p.m.

• Fryeburg Academy, Kennebunk at Sanford, 6 p.m.

• Massabesic, Scarborough/Gorham at Noble, 6 p.m.

• Portland, Biddeford/Thornton Academy at Windham, 6:30 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: