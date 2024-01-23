Maddie Fitzpatrick’s triple-double propelled host Cheverus (14-0) to a 70-48 victory over Lewiston (8-6).
Fitzpatrick, who was honored before the game for eclipsing the 1,000-point plateau for her career in the Stags’ win at Thornton Academy on Friday, finished with 25 points, 11 steals and 11 rebounds, helping Cheverus (14-0) erase an early seven-point deficit.
Megan Dearborn added 14 points for the Stags.
Natalie Beaudoin scored 23 points and Koral Morin added 15 for the Blue Devils (8-6).
NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 53, WAYNFLETE 21: Graca Bila scored 15 points and Ella Giguere had 14 as the Panthers (12-0) used a 30-6 second half to pull away from the Flyers (9-4) in Yarmouth.
Athena Gee chipped in with 10 points. Bila also had 10 rebounds and eight assists.
POLAND 45, ST. DOMINIC 37: Charlotte Grenier scored 17 points as the Knights (7-6) beat the Saints (7-4) in Auburn.
Thea Thornton added 13 points for Poland.
Charli Apodaca scored 14 points St. Dom’s with 14 points.
