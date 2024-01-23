Manny Hidalgo scored 28 points and South Portland went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line down the stretch to beat Noble 70-64 in overtime in a boys’ basketball game Tuesday night in South Portland.

Gabe Galarraga added 18 points and Darius Johnson had 11 for South Portland (5-8).

Jamier Rose scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half as Noble (10-4) recovered from a 33-19 halftime deficit to force overtime. Bryce Guitard added 13 points, while Chase Dodier and Andrew Marzoli each had 10.

FALMOUTH 51, MARSHWOOD 26: Chris Simonds had 25 points and 21 rebounds as the Navigators (11-2) beat the Hawks (2-11) in Falmouth.

Jace Meader added eight points and Davis Mann had seven for Falmouth.

Liam Tiernan had 13 points for Marshwood.

WINDHAM 69, BANGOR 50: Creighty Dickson scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Eagles (13-1) beat the Rams (1-12) in Windham.

Adrian Moody added 12 points and Blake McPherson had 11 for Windham, which outscored the Rams 20-6 in the second quarter.

Ryan Ford scored 15 points for Bangor.

GORHAM 48, BONNY EAGLE 34: Caden Smith scored 17 points as the Rams (11-2) beat the Scots (2-10) at Standish.

Gabe Michaud added 12 points for Gorham.

Lucas Drinkwater scored 13 points for Bonny Eagle.

SANFORD 64, SCARBOROUGH 59: Makai Bougie made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Brady Adams added 15 points and Dylan Gendron added 14 as the Spartans (7-6) beat the Red Storm (11-3) in Sanford.

Liam Garriepy scored 19 points and Liam Jefferds 17 for Scarborough.

GREELY 54, BRUNSWICK 51: Jackson Leding made three free throws with a half-second on the clock to give the Rangers (6-6) a win over the Dragons (2-10) in Cumberland.

Leding finished with 21 points and Kade Ippolito contributed 19 for Greely.

Noah Johnson and Brendan Shaw led Brunswick with 13 points apiece.

FREEPORT 72, MASSABESIC 44: JT Pound scored 35 points as the Falcons (12-2) beat the Mustangs (0-13) in Freeport.

Connor Slocum added 17 points for Freeport.

Kyle Abbott had 13 points for Massabesic.

YARMOUTH 100, POLAND 47: Evan Hamm scored 38 points in the Clippers (7-6) win over the Knights (2-10) in Poland.

Matt Gautreau and Bobby Wolff each had 14 points and Evan Oranellas had 10 points.

Alex Mains led Poland with 16 points and Nick Jamo finished with 13.

YORK 56, LAKE REGION 52: Derek Parsons scored 16 points, including five 3-pointers, while Ryan Cummins and Sam Roberge each added 11 points as the Wildcats (12-2) held off the Lakers (4-9) in Naples.

Brock Gibbons scored 11 of his 19 in the fourth for Lake Region, which held York without a field goal for the entire quarter. Jackson Libby added 11 points.

WAYNFLETE 50, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 32: Nico Kirby hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, leading the Flyer (10-3) over the Panthers (3-9) in Yarmouth.

Nate Oney scored 19 points, including four 3-pointers for NYA.

BOOTHBAY 62, RICHMOND 56: Finn Harkins scored 35 points, including eight 3-pointers, as the Seahawks (12-1) beat the Bobcats (4-11) in Richmond.

Luke Morley added 18 points for Boothbay.

Hunter Mason led Richmond (4-11) with 20 points,. Kenny Mecham added 13 and Koleman Kroesser had 12.

