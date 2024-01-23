BRUNSWICK —Dakota Shipley scored 25 points as Brunswick defeated Greely 59-36 in girls basketball action Tuesday.

Emily Doring added 16 points, including four 3-pointers for Brunswick (13-1).

Lauren Hester scored 10 points for Greely (6-8).

RICHMOND 63, BOOTHBAY 19: Breonna Dufresne had 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as the Bobcats (11-2) won in Boothbay Harbor.

Izzy Stewart scored a game-high 22 points for Richmond. Boothbay is 4-9.

Advertisement

SACOPEE VALLEY 42, PINE TREE ACADEMY 26: Bridget Landry scored 15 points and Emma Boulanger added 13 as the Hawks (8-4) in Hiram.

Julia Brown scored eight points for Pine Tree Academy (5-4).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Advertisement

BOOTHBAY 62, RICHMOND 56: Finn Harkins poured in 35 points, including eight 3-pointers, as the Seahawks (12-1) won in Richmond.

Luke Morley added 18 points for Boothbay.

Hunter Mason led Richmond (4-11) with 20 points, followed by Kenny Mecham with 13 and Koleman Kroesser with 12.

FREEPORT 72, MASSABESIC 44: JT Pound scored 35 points as the Falcons (12-2) earned the victory in Freeport.

Connor Slocum added 17 points for Freeport. Kyle Abbott had 13 points for Massabesic (0-13).

Advertisement

GREELY 54, BRUNSWICK 51: Jackson Leding made three free throws with a half-second on the clock to give the Rangers (6-6) a win over the Dragons (2-10) in Cumberland.

Leding finished with 21 points and Kade Ippolito contributed 19 for Greely.

Noah Johnson and Brendan Shaw led Brunswick with 13 points apiece.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: