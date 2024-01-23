SCOTTSDALE, Ariz./HARPSWELL – Margaret Wetzel, 96, of Scottsdale, Ariz. and Harpswell, passed away peacefully at home Jan. 16, 2024 after a short illness.

Margaret was born in Mount Vernon, N.Y., the daughter of Edward and Ethel (Bartlett) Phinney. After attending Coe College with her sister Mary, where she majored in music, Margaret married her college sweetheart, Chester “Chet” Wetzel on June 16, 1951. After college, she worked at Hull house, an orphanage in Chicago, Ill. while Chet finished his theological studies. Pastoral work brought them to Niles, Mich. where their three children were born.

Margaret taught nursery school for 18 years in Connecticut, while also staying busy as a pastor’s wife. Together, they enjoyed traveling, having toured Europe many times visiting cathedrals and enjoying places less traveled.

She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Ethel Phinney; her husband, Chester M. Wetzel; her son, John M. Wetzel; and her four siblings.

Margaret leaves her daughter, Elizabeth Sposito of Scottsdale, Ariz., her son, Edward Wetzel (Gina), and her daughter-in-law, Lynn Wetzel (John); as well as several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Margaret will be remembered for her love of music, her counted cross stitch pieces which hang in many houses and her gift of the gab. Wherever she went she found someone to talk to.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Stetson’s Funeral Home, where condolences, memories, and pictures may be shared with the family at http://www.StetsonsFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers

donations in Margaret’s memory may be made to

Shepherd of the Hills,

Music Department,

5524 E Lafayette Blvd.

Phoenix, AZ 85018

