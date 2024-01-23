SCARBOROUGH – Phillip A. Hersey, 74, of Scarborough, passed away on Jan. 17, 2024.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Jan. 26 from 2-4 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough.

To read Phil’s full obituary please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com

