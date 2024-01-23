Mohammed Albehadli liked his job as the diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator for South Portland schools. He felt he was doing important work, helping to instill acceptance in the community. But last week he left the post. He is planning to leave the state soon.

In an interview with the Press Herald, Albehadli said a racist email he received in late December caused him enough concern to leave a job and community he loved.

“People should never be able to get away with actions like these,” he said. “If anyone is okay with such hatred to be in their community and decides not to say anything about it, or even condemn it at least, then they should be ashamed of themselves.”

Albehadli declined to share a copy of the email and did not answer questions about what why this message in particular, which came from outside Maine, caused him to fear for his and his families safety.

The South Portland School District has yet to fill a Freedom of Access Act request filed on Jan. 18, requesting a copy of the email that spurred his resignation, but Superintendent Timothy Matheney shared two quotes from the email.

“White parents don’t want their children going to school with black and brown kids who don’t belong in the United States,” said one part of the email. “White people in Maine don’t appreciate what you (Albehadli) are trying to do in (South) Portland.”

Matheney called the message “the most vile email” he had seen in his 35 years as an educator.

Albehadli said he has lived in the United States for 10 years, including six in Maine, and served as South Portland’s first DEI coordinator for just over a year, working to create an inclusive community that celebrates diversity.

He said he has received other racist messages and comments during his time in the United States, but he felt it was important to bring attention to this one, which caused him enough concern to leave a job and community he says he loved.

He said he deeply believes in the DEI work he was doing in South Portland and that diversity will only make Maine better.

“It is our responsibility to educate our children on embracing diversity, encouraging them to interact with peers who may look different, speak a different language, and have lived in places unfamiliar to them. The influx of people from around the world brings diverse professional experiences, cultures, and perspectives, enriching our community,” he said in a statement.

But he also noted that the work is challenging and involves upending deeply rooted racism.

“Unfortunately, Maine – like many other places in the U.S. – grapples with racially motivated hate,” he said. “While Maine has the potential to become culturally richer and more diverse, it requires collective effort from citizens across the state to ensure that communities are safe for everyone. By instilling values of acceptance and curiosity about differences in our children, rather than fostering fear or hatred, we pave the way for future community members and leaders who can collaborate harmoniously.”

