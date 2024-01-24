Renovations are underway at Oasis Free Clinics’ new Baribeau Drive facility in Brunswick, which plans to open July 1 with the ability to serve more uninsured patients in the Midcoast.

The nonprofit clinic, in its 29th year, planned a renovation kickoff celebration for Friday morning at the new site at 331 Maine St. in Brunswick.

“The move represents a substantial investment in the community and underscores Oasis Free Clinics’ dedication to improving the overall health and well-being of the people we serve,” Executive Director Anita Ruff said in an email to The Forecaster.

The clinic is using $833,000 in federal funding for the new site, which is double the size of its current facility.

It currently serves 535 patients in Freeport, Durham, Brunswick, Harpswell and Sagadahoc County, Ruff said. With the expansion, they’ll be able to serve 25% more medical patients and accept dental patients who are not members of the clinic.

“We have the opportunity to meet needs for dental care and mental health services,” she said. “We’re finally getting close to addressing the dental needs in the community, which is really exciting.”

The new building is wheelchair accessible and on a bus line. It also is closer to resources the clinic uses, such as the Midcoast Hospital Lab.

Ruff said they anticipate adding a dental hygienist, a dental assistant and a medical assistant, as well as volunteer dental students, volunteer medical providers and volunteer counselors.

Oasis also will continue its education efforts about barriers to health insurance and health care. Many hard-working, employed people are still without health insurance, Ruff said, and Oasis hopes to “help people falling through the gaps, who despite working three jobs still don’t have insurance.”

According to a report by the U.S. Census Bureau, 5.7% of Maine’s population were uninsured in 2021.

Audra Boynton, a staff dentist at the clinic, said that even with the geographic restrictions on whom Oasis can serve, they still field calls each day from people in need of care, and she looks forward to meeting more of that need.

The need for dental services is huge, she said.

“Having the new facility will set up the ability to have more providers,” said Boynton. “Right now, we only have a hygienist there once a week and two rooms. With the new facility, we can have a hygienist throughout the week and potentially a second provider.”

“I’m excited to see more patients and at the possibility of partnering with dental students,” she said.

“Everybody, regardless of income, deserves a pain-free mouth,” Boynton said. “People underestimate how much dental issues affect mental and medical care.”

