Comedy

Saturday 1/27

The Doppelbloopers: 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $18 advance, $22 at door. chocolatechurcharts.org

Sunday 1/28

Lucas Zelnick: 8 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $30. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Thursday 2/1

“From Away”: 7 p.m., Maine House of Comedy, 77 Free St., Portland. $20. facebook.com/mainehouseofcomedy

Friday 2/2

Joe Bartnick: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 1/28

“Miraculous Bodies”: Noon to 2 p.m., Friday and Sunday, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. mayostreetarts.org

“Ringing in the New Year”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday-Sunday, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 1/31

“Art of Penobscot Bay”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Thos. Moser, 149 Main St., Freeport. thosmoser.com

“Traditional painting genres in photography”: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Thursday 2/1-Saturday 3/2

Greenhut Artists Showcase: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 2/2

“Long Dreams”: Jeane Cohen, Peter Burns and Valerie Hegarty, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Friday 2/2

Boys and Girls Clubs Fine Art and Photography: Opening reception, 5-7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Free. mayostreetarts.org

Friday 2/2-Sunday 2/25

“A Walk in the Woods”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday-Sunday, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 2/14

“the House support itself”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, Fort Andross Mill, 14 Maine St., Brunswick. lightsoutgallery.org

Through 4/6

“2 x 14 Love Show”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Friday 1/26

“The Disappearance of Shere Hite” (2023): Rated R, 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Saturday 1/27

“Ornette: Made in America” (1985): 7 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. Free. pcm.org

Saturday 1/27-Sunday 2/4

“Origin” (2023): Rated PG-13, noon and 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, 2 and 5:30 p.m. Fridays, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

Monday 1/29

“Last Things” (2023): 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Wednesday 1/31

“42nd Street” (1933): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org

Friday 2/2

“Groundhog Day” (1993): Rated PG, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 1/26

Get the Led Out: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35 advance, $40 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Midnight North: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $18 advance, $22 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Roomful of Blues: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $35 advance, $45 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

The Other Broken Ones: 8 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Dinosaur Jr: 9 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $35-$65. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Saturday 1/27

Enigmatheory: 6 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Carl Dimow Quarter; Future Mailmen: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com

Carole J. Bufford: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $25. cadenzafreeport.com

Studio Two, Beatles tribute: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $30 advance, $40 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Mr. Mota; Sizzle: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $12 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Sunday 1/28

Rock and Roll Playhouse plays Phish: Noon, Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $17 at door, free under 1. portlandhouseofmusic.com

KindKids Music: Benefits Mid Coast New Mainers Group and Oasis Free Clinics, 3 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., Brunswick. $10, $5 children, $30 family. ticketstripe.com/kindkids

Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection: 4 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $30 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Talking Heads Dance Party: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $8 advance, $11 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Sunday 1/28 & Tuesday 1/30

“Beethoven’s 5th”: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $18-$102. porttix.com

Tuesday 1/30

Mr. Big Farewell Tour: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $49.50-$75. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Thursday 2/1

Lehmann and Prak: 12:15 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. Free, reservation required. porttix.com

Martha Redbone: 7 p.m., First Parish Church, 425 Congress St., Portland. $24-$50. porttix.com

Lucius: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35 advance, $40 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Grateful Dub; Roots of Creation: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Friday 2/2

James Kennerley: 7 p.m., 317 Main Community Music Center, 317 Main St., Yarmouth. $25. 317main.org

Javier Rosario Trio; El Malo: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

The Casco Bay Tummlers: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $21 advance, $25 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Mac Saturn: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 1/26-Sunday 2/25

“Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20. kitetails.org

Saturday 1/27

“The Debut Revue”: Burlesque and drag show, 7:30-9 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. 18-plus. mayostreetarts.org

Saturday 1/27-Saturday 2/3

“Tap Tap Jazz”: 2 and 6 p.m. Saturdays, 7 p.m. Friday, Lopez Theater, 348 Route 1, Falmouth. $17-$25. mainestateballet.org

Thursday 2/1

“Shaken and Stirred”: Burlesque and drag show, 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Through 2/11

“One Man, Two Guvnors”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $40. thehillarts.me

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me

Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

