The 2024 Democratic party caucus in Georgetown is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 3, at Georgetown Central School, 52 Bay Point Road.
The event will focus on the upcoming campaign season, including electing delegates and party leaders and hearing from candidates.
All registered Democrats living in Georgetown are welcome to attend. Snow date is Feb. 4. Call 522-7350 for more information.
