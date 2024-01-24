The analysis of the flaws in the Portland Museum of Art’s expansion plan provided by David Chase (“PMA plan shows contempt for history, context, local ordinances,” Jan. 18) is excellent, but a broader context for the plan’s problems requires looking further back in time to the construction of the existing Payson Building, the first expansion of the PMA. One needs to remember the outcry at that time over the destruction of the Libby Building, which once stood at the top of Free Street.

The thoughtful design produced by the I. M. Pei firm paid homage to that building by providing a replacement red brick faςade with semi-circular cutouts at the top of that faςade recalling the arched windows of the Libby Building. The architect was also challenged to design a structure that was integrated into the existing urban environment and surrounding buildings. To meet this requirement, the rear of the Payson Building was gradually reduced in scale to accommodate the height of the historic buildings on High and Spring streets.

What an ironic contrast in the two expansion plans: one carefully integrated the design of the new building with the existing structures surrounding it, while the current proposal calls for destroying and redesigning parts of those very same structures with a design that overwhelms and is completely insensitive to its surroundings.

Janet Jones

Freeport

