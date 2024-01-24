Oh, rats! First there was Mickey Mouse. Then there was Chucky Cheese and who could forget Remy from Ratatouille? Didn’t all these ”rats” bring a smile to our faces?

But then there was Dewey, who appeared on the front page of the Jan. 19 edition of the Press Herald. Seriously? An infestation of rats, whether domesticated or not, needs to be exterminated. Kudos to the Portland City Council, whose members had to listen, without laughing out loud, to the “rat savers.”

We know the City Council has many more important things to resolve than rats.

Maureen George
Wells

letter to the editor
