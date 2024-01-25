As the executive director of AIO Food & Energy Assistance, Knox County’s largest food pantry, I witness the effects of Maine’s housing crisis daily. Rents are simply too high for families with low incomes, and cities and towns can’t solve growing housing problems on their own.

I support L.D. 1710, which would quickly target rent relief for thousands of Maine households that need it the most through a rental assistance program. With affordable and secure housing, workers perform better, children do better in school, and food insecurity is reduced. Seniors on fixed incomes have fewer worries about choosing between paying rent or purchasing needed medications.

Maine legislators and Gov. Janet Mills must prioritize bills like L.D. 1710. While it’s not a complete solution, the bill is an important step forward in taking action to address housing in Maine. Our state has the resources and expertise that could help families, cities and towns meet our housing needs. Now is the time to utilize our resources and provide rent relief for Maine families.

Joe Ryan

AIO Food & Energy Assistance

Rockland

