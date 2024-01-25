On Jan. 3, the first day of the legislative session, I traveled to Augusta to urge legislators to pass strong, meaningful, gun safety reform. This issue is very important to me, which is why I stood in the cold, with my walker, for an hour and a half before I could even get in the building. The line to get into the State House was that long because more than 1,000 people made the journey with the same intention.

A strong message was sent to legislators that day. It can’t stop there. Now is the time to contact our state representatives and ask them to support gun-violence prevention legislation. A quick phone call or email is all it takes. Our elected officials need to hear that Mainers want action this session. We need strong gun safety legislation now. Let’s not wait until the next tragedy.

Cathie Whittenburg

Portland

