The images of the children in Gaza struggling to find the most basic necessities of life, just food and a safe place to sleep, compelled me to join others recently and demonstrate on their behalf on a corner in downtown Portland. I was heartened by the response of the people passing by as many dozens of horns were honked, and many hands were thrust out of windows with the peace sign or a thumbs up. But this shared compassion must now be converted into specific actions.

Both the hostages and the children in Gaza cry out for our attention. The numbers are unprecedented. In just 100 days, twice as many civilians have died in Gaza than in Ukraine in two years. More than 500 children have died in Ukraine in two years; 9,000 children have died in Gaza in three months. And, the children who survive have no place to live as 85% of all homes have been destroyed.

Please do not look away. The killing done by both sides in this war cannot be undone. But we can make a difference to both the hostages and children going forward. Whether one calls it a pause, or a ceasefire, matters little. Please call President Biden, Sens. King and Collins, and Rep. Golden and ask them to help stop this madness.

Dwight Ely

Pownal

