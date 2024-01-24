Republicans will surely support subsidies for those with low incomes to help them get electric vehicles, right?

But if it’s just chaos they want, then they will claim it is a freedom of choice issue. Ha!

Steev Sutton
Cape Elizabeth

letter to the editor
