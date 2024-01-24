UUCB Concerts for a Cause will host a children’s concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, to benefit the Midcoast New Mainers Group and Oasis Free Clinics.

The event features KindKids Music at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick. Bring the whole family and enjoy a wonderful winter concert that will feature songs, puppets, silliness, and a whole lot of fun. The show is best for kids up to 8 years old, or anyone who enjoys goodhearted family music.

KindKids Music is a dynamic duo with original music, puppets and a highly interactive performance for all ages. Rob Duquette and Amanda Panda share tools for emotional resilience, fostering kindness and encouraging wellness, all while making music and having fun.

Amanda “Panda” Duquette is a professional early childhood music director, teacher, and performer, dancer, songwriter and the creator of Music and Magic, an organization that provides musical instruments and creative opportunities to kids and families in Maine.

Rob Duquette is a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter and has been performing for children of all ages for over 20 years. He has worked with artist Jonathan Edwards and Maine’s favorite children’s musician Rick Charette. His KindKids Music program has been nationally recognized and is widely requested at libraries and schools all over the country. He currently works as a world music professor in the University of Maine System.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children or $30 for a family and are available at Gulf of Maine Books in downtown Brunswick, online at ticketstripe.com/kindkids, or at the door.

