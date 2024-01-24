South Portland voters will decide between three candidates in the March 5 election for House District 122 representative.

The candidates running to serve the remainder of the late Rep. Louis Galgay Reckitt’s term are Matthew Beck, a Democrat, and Tristram Howard and Brendan Williams, both independents. The winner will hold the office until December.

Reckitt died in October last year at the age of 78.

House District 122 encompasses South Portland’s District 1 and part of District 2.

