Icy conditions from freezing rain that fell overnight prompted dozens of delays and caused problems on the roads Thursday morning.

Schools across southern Maine delayed opening, as did municipal offices in Portland, South Portland, Westbrook and other communities.

“It wasn’t a lot of ice, but it was certainly enough to make things slippery and a little treacherous for the morning commute,” said Any Pohl, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray.

Related Click here for a list of closings and cancellations

A quarter to a third of an inch of ice accumulated across Southern Maine, but will melt as temperatures reach around 40 degrees.

The speed limit on the Maine Turnpike was reduced overnight, but returned to normal before the morning commute. A Cumberland County dispatcher said the office was getting reports of some slippery areas, but no crashes had been reported. In Scarborough, a crash was reported on Pleasant Hill Road.

South Portland police are investigating a serious crash at the intersection of Main and Westbrook streets. Main Street was closed from Westbrook Street to Cash Corner, but was expected to reopen at 10 a.m. It was not immediately clear if the icy conditions were a factor in the crash.

Advertisement

Despite the slick start, Thursday is expected to be “kind of a nice day,” Pohl said. The temperature should reach 42 degrees in Portland and 40 everywhere else except the mountains, he said. There will be some sunny breaks throughout the morning.

But it won’t be long before another blast of winter arrives.

A wintry mix overnight and tomorrow will bring mostly rain to the coast, but snow further north and in the mountains. There may be a little freezing rain in York County, Pohl said.

“That one is going to be a fast hitter,” he said. “At least for Portland, we’re not going to see a whole lot of impact.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: