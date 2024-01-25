A 60-year-old man died Thursday morning in South Portland after stepping in front of a tractor-trailer on Main Street near the Budget Inn.

The road was closed for a couple of hours between Westbrook Street and Cash Corner, police said. The man was taken to the hospital and later died.

South Portland police said the man left behind a note and appeared to step in front of the truck intentionally.

The man’s name was not released pending family notification. The driver was not charged.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: