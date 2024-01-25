FALMOUTH – Arthur Charles Thorner died peacefully in Falmouth, Jan. 19, 2024.
He was born on Feb. 26, 1936 in Pasadena, Calif. and grew up in Franconia, N.H. and Manchester, Vt. He attended Deerfield Academy, Cornell University, and UVM.
He was Director of Ski School and led mountain operations at Magic Mountain Ski Area, co-founded with his father, Hans and brother, Peter, in 1960. Arthur later moved to South Berwick, then Falmouth.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; their children, Allison, Paige, Chip (Alison), and Julie; along with 11 grandchildren, Jeremiah (Jessica), Hannah (Chaz), Zachary, Tyler, Emily, Timothy, Raima, Loviise, Grace, Lincoln, Peter; and two great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his brother, Peter Harriman Thorner.
