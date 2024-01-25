ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Claire (Mullen) Gendron, 91, previously of Biddeford, passed away peacefully Sunday evening Jan. 21, 2024, in Rochester, N.Y. after a brief illness.

She was born April 1, 1932 in Biddeford, the youngest daughter of George and Emma (Moulin) Mullen. Claire was a graduate of Biddeford High School, class of 1951. After graduation she worked for the American Red Cross.

On Sept. 27, 1952 she married Eugene Gendron in St. Mary’s Church, Biddeford. She then lived in Minneapolis, Minn. and Syracuse, N.Y. Previous to relocating to the Biddeford area in 1978, Claire retired from Marine Midland Bank in Syracuse, N.Y. While in Biddeford, she was employed by New England Cablevision. Claire was a member of St. Mary’s Church until its closing and was a member of the Worship and Spirituality Commission and was also on the Funeral and Cemetery Committees. She was most recently a member of St. Martha’s Church of Holy Spirit Parish in Kennebunk.

Although she loved living in Rochester, N.Y. with her family for the past four years (where she became an avid Buffalo Bills fan), she looked forward to returning to Maine every summer to vacation at the beach, as she enjoyed the sand between her toes and the sun warming her face.

Claire was predeceased by her beloved husband, Eugene; parents; a brother, Kevin Mullen, and three sisters, Dorothy Frechette, Genevieve Daggett, and Annette Dubreuil.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Sharon Gendron of Penfield, N.Y.; three granddaughters, all residing in Rochester, N.Y., Lindsey (Jordan) Csati, Hayley (Koi) Jackson, and Kelsey Gendron. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Thomas and Reilly Csati, and Kai and Remi Jackson; one lovable canine great-grandson, named Charlie, her adopted cat, Sadie; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Feb. 2 at 1 p.m. at St. Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Rd., Kennebunk. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Biddeford.

To view Claire’s memorial page or leave an online condolence please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

Claire’s great-grandchildren were the light of her life.

In lieu of flowers, should friends choose, memorial donations may be made in her honor to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous