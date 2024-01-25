SOUTH PORTLAND – Vincent W. Kane, 92, died peacefully on Jan. 23, 2024 at Maine Medical Center with his loving family by his side.

Vince was born in Portland on Sept. 17, 1931 the son of the late Vincent W. and. Kathleen (McKenzie) Kane. He attended St. Dominic’s school and graduated from Cheverus High School in the class of 1949. He then enlisted and served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He earned his Associates Degree in Electronics from the Southern Maine Community College.

On Nov. 22, 1952 he married the love of his life, Mary Coyne at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Portland.

Vince worked for IBM as an engineer and installation planner. During his working career he was credited for installing the first computer at Harvard University. He started as a customer engineer and then moved into installation planning; towards the end of his career he was the installation planner for the entire East Coast. His career spanned more than 30 years retiring in 1988.

After retiring, he loved downhill skiing and maintained a season pass at Mt. Abrams well until his 80s. He and Mary loved square dancing and round dancing, attending conventions all over New England. Together they played tennis and were once state champions in both singles and doubles for the Maine Senior Games. He enjoyed coaching tennis at Bonny Eagle High School for many years and continued to play well into his later years. He was an almost unbeatable horseshoe player. In his 90s he became a fierce competitor in the game of corn hole. He enjoyed running five miles a day for many years, and later in life, walking every day.

Vince volunteered for many years with the St. Matthew’s Food Pantry in Limerick and with the Good Shepard Food Bank in Auburn. He loved listening to classical music, opera and in his later years found great joy in the music of Willie Nelson. Vince was a life-long communicant of the Catholic Church and involved for many years at St. Matthew’s in Limerick.

Vince was predeceased by a brother, Harvey “Nip” Kane, sisters Trisha Durocher and Dorothy Miller.

He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Mary Kane of South Portland; three sons, Christopher and Cindy Kane of Saco, Timothy and Nancy Kane of Massachusetts, Stephen and Tracy Kane of Massachusetts, five daughters, Sarah and Rick Hulbert of Gorham, Regina and Francis Gorham of Connecticut, Kathleen and Peter Papile of Massachusetts, Loretta Kane of Massachusetts, Jennifer and Todd Sinclair of Massachusetts; 25 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Vince’s life will be held on Friday, Jan. 26, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Vince’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make contributions in Vince’s memory to:

Alzheimer’s Association Maine,

383 US-1 #2C,

Scarborough, ME 04074

