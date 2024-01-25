Planet Fitness is returning to Brunswick.

The New Hampshire-based gym chain is opening a new gym in the old Bed Bath & Beyond in Merrymeeting Plaza in Cook’s Corner. The company previously had a gym in town on Gurnet Road that closed in 2016.

The opening date of the new gym is unclear. A sign on the building reads “coming soon”; messages sent to the company’s media relations team were not returned this week.

Bed Bath & Beyond shuttered all of its stores last year amid declining sales.

Planet Fitness is the latest chain to move into Merrymeeting Plaza. Barnes & Noble and Margaritas Mexican Restaurant moved in last year, replacing Famous Footwear and Pet Quarters, respectively.

Planet Fitness, based in Hampton, New Hampshire, operates more than 2,500 gyms in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, Dominican Republic and Panama. It currently has 11 gyms in Maine, according to its website.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: