BASKETBALL

Wes Unseld Jr. is out as coach of the Washington Wizards midway through his third season with the team, which has the second-fewest wins in the NBA.

The team said Unseld would be transitioning to a front office advisory role. The move came as Washington slumped to a 7-36 record after a five-game losing streak.

Assistant Brian Keefe was promoted as the interim replacement.

SOCCER

FA CUP: Bournemouth became the first team to reach the last 16 by routing second-tier Swansea 5-0 at home, with all the goals coming in the first half and scored by different players.

Rebounding from a 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, Bournemouth led 3-0 after 14 minutes of the fourth-round match thanks to goals from Lloyd Kelly, Alex Scott and Luis Sinisterra.

BASEBALL

HALL OF FAME: Todd Helton and Joe Mauer will become just the sixth pair of players inducted together after spending their careers with one organization.

There are no decisions for the Hall to make about the caps on the plaques of Helton, who spent 17 seasons with Colorado, and Mauer, who played 15 seasons for Minnesota. The Hall will have to decide what to do for Adrian Beltré after a career that included eight years with Texas, seven with the Los Angeles Dodgers, five with Seattle and one with Boston.

FIGURE SKATING

U.S. CHAMPIONSHIPS: Emily Chan and Spencer Howe overcame their short preparation to score 65.86 points and take a narrow lead over Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea after the pairs short program at Columbus, Ohio

Chan and Howe competed for the first time since his shoulder forced the reigning silver medalists to miss most of the season. Kam and O’Shea had 64.57 points after his two-footed landing on their triple salchow and her mistake on their throw triple loop. Katie McBeath and Daniil Parkman were a surprising third with 64.21 points.

TENNIS

WOMEN’S TOUR: Hall of Famers Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova called on the women’s tennis tour to stay out of Saudi Arabia, saying that holding the WTA Finals there “would represent not progress, but significant regression.”

“There should be a healthy debate over whether ‘progress’ and ‘engagement’ is really possible,” the two players, who were on-court rivals decades ago, wrote in an op-ed piece in The Washington Post, “or whether staging a Saudi crown-jewel tournament would involve players in an act of sportswashing merely for the sake of a cash influx.”

GOLF

PGA: Alabama sophomore Nick Dunlap announced he is turning pro, four days after becoming the first amateur in 33 years to win on the PGA Tour.

