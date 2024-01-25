Liam Garriepy got nine of his 19 points after regulation, and Scarborough survived two buzzer-beating 3-pointers by Bonny Eagle to escape with a 57-48 win in a Class AA boys’ basketball game Thursday night in Scarborough.

Garriepy gave Scarborough (12-3) a 46-43 lead when he hit a 3-pointer from top of key with four seconds left in the first overtime, but Bonny Eagle’s Terrell Edwards made a half-court shot at buzzer to force a second overtime.

Colin Moran tied the game with a 3-pointer at the end of regulation.

Carter Blanche scored 14 points and Nate Glidden had 11 for Scarborough.

Edwards led Bonny Eagle (2-11) with 15 points. Lucas Drinkwater followed with 12 and Moran had 11.

PORTLAND 55, WINDHAM 54: Kevin Rugabirwa’s free throw with 10.8 seconds left lifted the Bulldogs (12-2) over the Eagles (13-2) in clash of Class AA contenders at the Portland Expo.

Rugabirwa had a team-high 17 points for the Bulldogs, who also got 15 points from Jeissey Khamis. Portland is ranked fourth in the Varsity Maine top 10, while Windham is ranked No. 1

The Eagles got 18 points from Tyrie James, whose free throw with 12 seconds to go pulled Windham even. Adrian Moody added 12 points.

James’ bid for a game-winner as time wound down was off the mark.

CHEVERUS 49, EDWARD LITTLE 46: The Stags (13-2) went on a 20-0 run starting at the end of the third quarter to erase a 14-point deficit against the Red Eddies (4-11) in Portland.

Gio St. Onge scored 11 points and Leo McNabb added 10 for Cheverus, who trailed 42-28 late in the third.

Marshal Adams scored 17 points for Edward Little.

GORHAM 69, THORNTON ACADEMY 60: Ashton Leclerc buried five 3-pointers on the way to 21 points, while Caden Smith scored 17 points, lifting the Rams (12-2) over the Trojans (4-10) in Saco.

Gabe Michaud contributed 12 points.

Wyatt Benoit scored 22 points for Thornton. Robert Smith added 16 points and Joshua Vallee scored 15.

YORK 67, WELLS 43: Ryan Cummins scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half as the Wildcats (13-2) built a 41-20 lead on their way to a win over the Warriors (8-6) in Wells.

Connor Roberge added 13 points – 11 in the first half – and Reece MacDonald chipped in with 11.

Nolan Brown paced Wells with 18 points.

WESTBROOK 62, BRUNSWICK 51: Aiden Taylor dropped in 19 points, while Mike Shungu tallied 11 and David Mbuyamba added 10 as the Blue Blazes (6-8) topped the Dragons (2-11) in Brunswick.

Trevor Gerrish led Brunswick with 23 points and nine rebounds.

ST. DOMINIC 63, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 34: Kai Taylor scored 18 points for the Saints (12-0) in a victory over the Panthers (3-10) in Yarmouth.

Campbell Perryman added 13 points and Jonathan Tangilamesu tallied 10.

Nate Oney led NYA with 15 points.

POLAND 58, OAK HILL 37: Damon Martin led the Knights (3-10) with 20 points in a win over the Raiders (2-12) at Poland.

Nick Jamo chipped in with 14 points.

Branden New scored 13 points and Eli Desmond had 10 for Oak Hill.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 63, YARMOUTH 59: Jonny Patenaude paced the Patriots (12-1) with 25 points as they held off the Clippers (7-7) in Yarmouth.

Nate Hebert pitched in with 18 points.

Evan Hamm poured in 33 points for Yarmouth, and Justin Dawes scored 11.

KENNEBUNK 62, FREEPORT 41: Theo Pow scored 21 points, Jacob Thompson hit four 3-pointers for 12 points and Cole Perkins chipped in 10 points as the Rams (9-4) downed the Falcons (12-3) in Kennebunk.

Will Maneikis led Freeport with 12 points. JT Pound added 10.

HOCKEY

CHEVERUS/YARMOUTH 4, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Sam Bradford opened the scoring with a short-handed goal and Owen Walsh added two goals to lead Cheverus/Yarmouth (7-2) to a win over the Trojans (7-2) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Bradford put Cheverus/Yarmouth on top four minutes into the game.

Walsh’s first goal came on a power play late in the second period, assisted by Owen Cheever. Walsh then made it 3-0 just 19 seconds into the third period, assisted by Quinn McCoy.

After Alex Alonso got the Golden Trojans on the board, Evan Hankins put it away with another power-play goal

GREELY 6, CAPE ELIZABETH 2: Andrew Adams scored two goals as the Rangers (9-2) cruised past the Capers (1-10) at Cape Elizabeth.

Lucas Martin, Colten Miedema, Finn Murphy and Sean Allen also scored for Greely.

Alex Mainville and Brady Hanisko scored for Cape. Nathan Hanisko made 44 saves.

