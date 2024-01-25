Nyeerah Padgett scored 18 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, and South Portland extended its winning streak to 10 games with a 44-39 comeback victory over Sanford in a Class AA South girls’ basketball game Thursday night in South Portland.

Destiny Peter chipped in with 10 points for the Red Riots (11-3), who outscored Sanford 18-4 in the fourth quarter. South Portland is ranked seventh in the Varsity Maine poll.

Paige Sevigny scored 16 points for Sanford (9-4).

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 44, DEERING 39: Izzy Morelli hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 19 points as the Patriots (12-2) edged the Rams (6-8) in Portland.

Natalie Santiago led Deering with 15 points. Angelina Keo sank three 3-pointers and scored 12 points.

FREEPORT 50, KENNEBUNK 44: Abby Giroux notched 20 points, Maddie Cormier scored 16 and Sydney Gelhar had 10 to lead the Falcons (7-8) over the Rams (1-13) in Freeport.

Advertisement

Skylar Holder paced Kennebunk with 14 points. Delaney Hanson added 13 points and Kendall Therrien scored 10.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 63, ST. DOMINIC 26: Ella Giguere recorded 21 points and 12 rebounds to power the Panthers (12-0) past the Saints (7-5) at Yarmouth.

Nell Rohde chipped in with 13 points and Athena Gee added 11.

Charli Apodaca scored 11 points for St. Dom’s.

MT. ARARAT 61, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 39: Jenna Jensen and Cali Pomerleau scored 13 points apiece as the Eagles (12-2) handled the Raiders (8-6) at Topsham.

Sydney Shaw scored 14 points for Fryeburg. Mina Milosevic added 13.

Advertisement

GREELY 41, MARSHWOOD 40: Asja Kelman scored 20 points as the Rangers (7-8) edged the Hawks (7-9) at Cumberland.

Isabelle Tice tossed in 16 points for Marshwood. Kaley Donovan added 11.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 63, ST. DOMINIC 26: Ella Giguere recorded 21 points and 12 rebounds to power the Panthers (12-0) past the Saints (7-5) at Yarmouth.

Anaya Roundy chipped in with 13 points and Athena Gee added 11.

Charli Apodaca scored 11 points for St. Dom’s.

POLAND 41, KENTS HILL 19: Breanna Bartlett scored 18 points for the Knights (8-6) in a win over the Huskies (0-12) at Poland.

Advertisement

HOCKEY

CHEVERUS 5, PORTLAND 2: Lucy Johnson notched two goals and an assist, powering Cheverus/Windham (14-1) over Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete (8-5) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Mikayla Talbot, Charlotte Miller and Brynn McKenney added a goal apiece for Cheverus, with McKenney also earning two assists.

Libby Hooper and Jane Flynn scored for the Beacons.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »