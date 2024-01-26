Friday, Jan. 26

Boys’ Basketball

• Hodgdon 69, Wisdom 28

• Ashland at Fort Fairfield, 7 p.m.

• Caribou at Mt. Desert Island, 7:30 p.m.

• Dirigo at Hall-Dale, ppd.

• Lee Academy at Central, 6:30 p.m.

• North Haven at Rangeley, 6 p.m.

• Presque Isle at Ellsworth, 7:30 p.m.

• Telstar/Gould at Sacopee Valley, 5 p.m.

• Washburn at Madawaska, 7 p.m.

• Waynflete at Traip Academy, 5:30 p.m.

• Wiscasset at Buckfield, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Bangor Christian at Jonesport-Beals, 5:30 p.m.

• Calais at Sumner, ppd.

• Caribou at Mt. Desert Island, 6 p.m.

• Dirigo at Hall-Dale, ppd.

• Foxcroft Academy at Hermon, 7 p.m.

• Gardiner at Mt. Blue, 6:30 p.m.

• Kents Hill at Boothbay, 6 p.m.

• Madison at Spruce Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

• Monmouth Academy at Mt. Abram, ppd.

• Narraguagus at Machias, 5 p.m.

• Penobscot Valley at Orono, 7 p.m.

• Pine Tree Academy at Vinalhaven, 8:30 a.m.

• Presque Isle at Ellsworth, 6 p.m.

• Richmond at Sacopee Valley, 6 p.m.

• Telstar at Lisbon, 6:30 p.m.

• Washburn at Madawaska, 5:30 p.m.

• Waterville at Winslow, 6:30 p.m.

• Waynflete at Traip Academy, 7 p.m.

• Windham at Falmouth, 6:30 p.m.

• Wisdom at Hodgdon, 5 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Bangor/Narraguagus at Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan (Alfond Arena), 7:30 p.m.

Indoor Track

• WMC: Lake Region, Poland, Traip Academy, Wells, Winthrop, Yarmouth, York, St. Dominic/Lisbon/Winthrop/Oak Hill/Winslow, at USM, 4:30 p.m.

• WMC: Boothbay, Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Fryeburg Academy, Gray-New Gloucester, Greely, Mountain Valley, Wiscasset, NYA/Maine Coast Waldorf, at USM, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

• Bonny Eagle, Massabesic at Deering/Portland (South Portland Community Center), 7 p.m.

• Falmouth at Westbrook (Westbrook Community Center), 4 p.m.

• Greely, Kennebunk at Cape Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

• Kennebunk at South Portland (South Portland Community Center), 4 p.m.

• Lewiston at Mt. Ararat (Bowdoin College), 7:30 p.m.

• Waynflete at Thornton Academy (UNE), 4 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27

Boys’ Basketball

• Belfast at Morse, 6:30 p.m.

• Bucksport at Washington Academy, 1:30 p.m.

• Cape Elizabeth at Lake Region, 6 p.m.

• Caribou at Ellsworth, 2:30 p.m.

• Deering at Bonny Eagle, 3 p.m.

• Easton at East Grand, noon

• Falmouth at Mt. Ararat, 4 p.m.

• Foxcroft Academy at Hermon, 2:30 p.m.

• Freeport at Brunswick, 1 p.m.

• Fryeburg Academy at Westbrook, 5:30 p.m.

• George Stevens at Piscataquis, 2 p.m.

• Gorham at Sanford, 7 p.m.

• Greely at Yarmouth, 5:30 p.m.

• Greenville at Forest Hills, 2:30 p.m.

• Hall-Dale at North Yarmouth Academy, 6 p.m.

• Hampden Academy at Lawrence, 5 p.m.

• Houlton at Orono, 2:30 p.m.

• Katahdin at Fort Kent, 1:30 p.m.

• Kennebunk at Massabesic, TBD

• Lisbon at Mountain Valley, 12:30 p.m.

• Madison at Maranacook, 6:30 p.m.

• Mattanawcook Academy at Sumner, 1:30 p.m.

• MCI at Lincoln Academy, 12:30 p.m.

• Messalonskee at Skowhegan, 6:30 p.m.

• Narraguagus at Woodland, 1:30 p.m.

• North Haven at Rangeley, 9:30 a.m.

• Oceanside at Medomak Valley, 7 p.m.

• Old Town at John Bapst, 7:30 p.m.

• Penquis Valley at Penobscot Valley, 2:30 p.m.

• Poland at Old Orchard Beach, 1:30 p.m.

• Presque Isle at Mt. Desert Island, 2:30 p.m.

• Schenck at Machias, 1:30 p.m.

• Searsport at Pine Tree Academy, 7 p.m.

• Southern Aroostook at Calais, 2:30 p.m.

• Spruce Mountain at Cony, 7 p.m.

• St. Dominic at Telstar/Gould, 3:30 p.m.

• Temple Academy at Vinalhaven, 12:30 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at South Portland, 1 p.m.

• Vinalhaven at Temple Academy, noon

• Waynflete at Winthrop, 2:30 p.m.

• Wiscasset at Buckfield, 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Girls’ Basketball

• Belfast at Morse, 5 p.m.

• Biddeford at Bonny Eagle, 1:30 p.m.

• Brunswick at Freeport, noon

• Caribou at Ellsworth, 1 p.m.

• Deer Isle-Stonington at Shead, 5 p.m.

• Dexter at George Stevens, 6:30 p.m.

• Easton at East Grand, 1:30 p.m.

• Fryeburg Academy at Westbrook, 4 p.m.

• Gorham at Sanford, 5:30 p.m.

• Greenville at Forest Hills, 1 p.m.

• Katahdin at Fort Kent, noon

• Kennebunk at Deering, 12:30 p.m.

• Lake Region at Cape Elizabeth, 1:30 p.m.

• Lawrence at Hampden Academy, 7 p.m.

• Lincoln Academy at MCI, 6 p.m.

• Madawaska at Fort Fairfield, 1 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat at Falmouth, 1:30 p.m.

• North Yarmouth Academy at Hall-Dale, 6 p.m.

• Oak Hill at Maranacook, 3:30 p.m.

• Oceanside at Medomak Valley, 5:30 p.m.

• Old Orchard Beach at Poland, 1:30 p.m.

• Old Town at John Bapst, 6 p.m.

• Piscataquis at Bucksport, noon

• Presque Isle at Mt. Desert Island, 1 p.m.

• Scarborough at Massabesic, 11:30 a.m.

• Schenck at Machias, noon

• Searsport at Pine Tree Academy, 5:30 p.m.

• Skowhegan at Messalonskee, 12:30 p.m.

• South Portland at Thornton Academy, 1 p.m.

• St. Dominic at Lisbon, 1 p.m.

• Temple Academy at Vinalhaven, 11 a.m.

• Vinalhaven at Temple Academy, 10:30 a.m.

• Winthrop at Waynflete, 2 p.m.

• Wiscasset at Buckfield, 11 a.m.

• Yarmouth at Greely, 6:30 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard at Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle (USM Ice Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• Cheverus/Yarmouth at Edward Little (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 8:10 p.m.

• Gorham at York (Dover Arena), 2 p.m.

• Hampden/Nokomis at Messalonskee (Alfond Rink), 6:30 p.m.

• Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland at Kennebunk/Wells (UNE), noon

• Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble at Lewiston (Colisee), 5:30 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde at Greely (Family Ice Center), 7:50 p.m.

• Old Town/Orono at Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin, 1 p.m.

• Presque Isle at Gardiner/Waterville/Winslow (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 5:30 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills (Bridgton Academy), 3 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk at York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble (Rochester Ice Arena), noon

• Brunswick at Falmouth/Scarborough (Family Ice Center), 6:10 p.m.

• Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland at Yarmouth/Freeport (Travis Roy Arena), 3:20 p.m.

• Greely/Gray-New Gloucester at Lewiston/Oak Hill (Colisee), 7:40 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak at St. Dominic (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete at Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook (USM Ice Arena), 1:20 p.m.

• Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Lawrence/Messalonskee/Maranacook/Erskine/Mt. Blue at Brewer/Bangor/Hampden/Hermon/John Bapst/Old Town/Orono (Penobscot Ice Arena), 5 p.m.

Swimming

• Cheverus at Yarmouth (Greely High), 10:30 a.m.

Wrestling

• Bonny Eagle, Kennebunk, Marshwood, Mountain Valley, Scarborough, Wells, York, Biddeford/Thornton Academy at Massabesic, 9 a.m.

• Cheverus, Dirigo, Monmouth/Richmond/Lisbon/Oak Hill at Madison/Carrabec, 10 a.m.

• Windham at Sanford, 9 a.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: