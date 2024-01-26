PORTLAND – Edwin Clifford Lee, Jr., 95, of Portland passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Edwin “Ed” “Bud” was born in Augusta on Jan. 28, 1928, the son of Edwin C. Lee, Sr. and Bernice (Merrill) Lee. After graduating from Cony High School, he served in the U.S. Army in post-war Japan, and then attended the University of Maine at Orono, graduating with a B.S. in Civil Engineering in 1952.

Ed’s Civil Engineering career began in New York City, N.Y. He worked his way back to Maine in 1960 (after a stop in in Massachusetts), raising his family in Westbrook. From 1965-1977 Ed was in partnership with two prominent local architects, John Leasure and William Tuttle. Among the many significant projects completed by the firm of Leasure, Tuttle, and Lee were the South Portland Public Library, the Bramhall Fire Station, Franklin Towers, St. Bartholomew Church, and multiple local auto dealerships.

Ed was married for 59 years to his high school sweetheart, Marilyn (Jakins) Lee. Ed and Marilyn retired to Vero Beach, Fla. in 2000, Ed returning to Maine upon Marilyn’s death in 2008.

Nothing was more important than family and civic engagement to Ed. He was active in local Westbrook politics, a past President of the Prides Corner Kiwanis Club, past Chair of the Trustees of the Prides Corner United Church of Christ, and a past President of the Trustees of the Maine Center for the Blind (now the Iris Network). Ed was a devoted father to his son and daughter, and a beloved “Pop-Pop” to his six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, attending countless concerts, recitals and athletic contests.

Ed is survived by his son, Jeffrey Lee and wife Shireen Shahawy of Portland, son-in-law, Paul Perry of Sidney; six grandchildren, Adrienne Lee and husband Ken Lamson of Knox, Amanda Wood and husband Justin of Cumberland, Vanessa Lee and partner Brady Davis of South Portland, Ned Lee and partner Courtney Gibson of Nashville, Tenn., Jennifer Brown and husband Russell of Winslow, Marilyn Baker and husband Kris of Sidney; great-grandchildren Eleanor, Everett, Brody, and Robin; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife Marilyn, Ed was predeceased by his daughter, Deborah Perry of Sidney; sister, Virginia Wood of Hanover, N.H.; and loving companion Muriel Pinkham of Thomaston.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a non-profit of your choice.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous