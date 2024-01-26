SALISBURY, Mass. – Kimberly J. (Courage) Williamson, of Salisbury, Mass. and formerly of Rowley Mass., passed away peacefully at Kaplan House of Danvers on Jan. 20, 2024.

She was the wife of the late Gary Williamson; and the daughter of the late Donald Courage.

In addition to her mother, Patricia (Hardy) Courage; she leaves behind a son, Jason, daughter, Heather; and grandchildren Dylan, Tyler, Damien and Nicholas.

She was also preceded in death by her grandparents Edward Hardy and Margaret (Lawton) Hardy, Raymond Courage and Veulah (Crowell) Courage of Rowley, Mass. and Florida; her son, Eric; and many beloved aunts and uncles.

Kim was a strong-willed individual with a great sense of humor and a strong independent spirit. She was a passionate advocate for animals and dedicated her time to supporting animal welfare causes.

A small service will be held at the Rowley Cemetery on Saturday, April 27 at 1 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at The VFW Hall in Rowley, Mass. Friends and family are invited to attend and share their memories of Kim during this time.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Kim’s memory to the MSPCA, an organization that was close to her heart.