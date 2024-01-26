PORTLAND – Mary Jean (McDonough) Doherty, 89, passed away peacefully at Pinnacle Health on Jan. 23, 2024.

Mary Jean was born on May 2, 1934 in Portland, the loving daughter of John E. and Mary Elizabeth (Costello) McDonough.

Mary Jean had a profound love for working with and being around children. She graduated from Gorham State Teachers College, where she met her husband, Jim. Mary Jean was an educator for many years in the Portland Public School System.

During her early years teaching, Mary Jean and Jim corresponded and courted through countless letters while he was deployed in the Army. They married on June 25, 1960, beginning a long and loving union. Together, they had three daughters, Sally, Katie, and Mary Beth.

The heart and hub of the family was always Mary Jean; from Sunday family dinners, summer vacations at Watchic Lake, winter breaks skiing at mountains throughout Maine, hosting all holiday gatherings and whatever other celebrations arose. She always enjoyed a good party and was the consummate hostess. She welcomed everyone with her vibrant personality, perpetual smile, and open heart.

A big part of family life was swimming and Mary Jean supported her daughters as a boisterous fan cheering in the stands and as president of the then Portland Boys Club Seals Swim Team, now known as the Westbrook Seals. Mary Jean and the family formed many lasting friendships through this program. “Mimi,” as she was affectionately known by her five grandchildren, continued her unconditional support in the stands and on the sidelines at their athletic events from soccer, cross country meets, softball, baseball, lacrosse, basketball, football, and of course, swimming.

A devoted communicant at St. Joseph’s Church, Mary Jean was a faithful Catholic deeply involved with her church community. She taught Sunday School and participated in Mass as a Eucharistic Minister.

Family and community were very important to Mary Jean and the world is a little dimmer without her. Her big-hearted, out-going, and loving personality will be greatly missed.

Mary Jean is survived by her adoring and devoted husband, James Doherty; her daughters Sally Doherty, Katie Doherty and husband Sean Cooledge, and Mary Beth Doherty; her grandchildren, Connor McInnis, Liam and Morgan Cooledge, Molly and Gracie Hodgkins; and many loving friends and extended family.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt, special thank you to The Barron Center’s Adult Daycare in Portland, Compassus Hospice, and Pinnacle Health at South Portland, all for their compassionate and dedicated care of Mary Jean in her final years.

Prayers will be recited at 10:15 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully-Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 29, at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

To view Mary Jean’s memorial page, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mary Jean’s memory to:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine

P.O. Box 7830,

Portland, ME 04112

or online at

bgcmaine.org/donate

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous