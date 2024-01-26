A New Hampshire woman died Friday morning from wounds she got during a single car crash in Lebanon on Thursday.

Billie Laferte, 76, was one of three people riding in 46-year-old Jason Cilley’s Dodge Durango when Cilley lost control of the truck at around 10 a.m., according York County Sheriff Bill King. The vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree. Laferte was trapped in the truck for more than 90 minutes before members of the Lebanon Fire Department managed to free her.

First responders took Laferte to Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford, where she died on Friday morning, according to King. Cilley and 43-year-old Michelle Harvey, both Acton residents, suffered only minor injuries and were not hospitalized.

