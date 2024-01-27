The Portland Museum of Art is behaving dangerously like a large multi-national corporation with shareholders in its disregard for local ordinances. And it appears to be taking lessons in strategy from certain political quarters with the outlandish claim that 142 Free St. is an emblem of Jim Crow because of its Greek Revival faςade’s makeover, designed nearly a 100 years ago by John Calvin Stevens.

Forty years ago, when PMA demolished the Libby Building for its last major expansion, many people felt that, although the demolition was a shame, on balance, it was a fair trade considering the gain. I think PMA believed that this time it would be the same. And it actually might have been if PMA had at least tipped their hat to the preservation-minded, but they apparently considered that unnecessary if they considered it at all.

Since the hard lesson of Union Station, preservation has taken a prominent place in the minds of Portlanders. The idea that citizens may be distracted and bedazzled by ambitious projects like the proposed new expansion ought to be set aside in favor of an approach more sensitive to historic preservation.

James Flint

Biddeford

