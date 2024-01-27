We are in a health care crisis. I work as a social worker in Portland and today I tried to help one of my clients get connected to a primary care doctor because he has a growth on his chest that may be cancerous. I called all the major providers in the area. The earliest appointment available was for August. This is unacceptable.

I asked: “What do you advise a man who has cancer to do? Wait until August to see a doctor?” I was told: “Get your health care at the emergency room and urgent care.” This is a tragedy and an urgent crisis that needs to be addressed by those in power at the local and state level.

I am angry and I feel deeply frustrated and depressed about the state of our health care system. We can do better. We must do better. Please contact our local and state officials and advocate for changes to our health care system so that all who need it can receive care. Thank you.

Aaron Hoffman

Scarborough

