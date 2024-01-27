By letting the voters decide Trump’s inclusion in the upcoming presidential election, we are, in effect, invalidating the written Constitution, in particular the 14th Amendment Sec. 3, the so-called insurrection clause. If that clause had not been put in, then Jefferson Davis, former president of the Confederacy, could have run for the presidency.

Section 3 demands that officials in power, who take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution, do so. And if they do not, then they are not allowed to run for office. What is pushing the let-the-voters-decide momentum is the political fragility of the country right now. But if we don’t uphold our laws and the Constitution, then this experiment in democracy is a sham.

Jake Hawkins

Arundel

