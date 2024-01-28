The framers of the U.S. Constitution created the Electoral College to reduce the risks of corruption, regionalism and backroom politics. They rejected a national popular vote because it lacked any checks and balances.

The Electoral College forces candidates to build national support, unifying rather than dividing the country. Our greatest failure of domestic tranquility, the American Civil War, occurred only when other political forces overcame the Electoral College incentives that favor moderate, two-party politics and national unity.

The Electoral College works even better than the framers expected. They thought the system would often deadlock and leave the final decision to the House of Representatives. In fact, electors became faithful representatives of their states, and the election has only gone to the House twice – in 1800 and 1824.

Because most states choose electors by winner-take-all, presidential candidates need both a base of states where they enjoy strong support and then must reach out into the most moderate, evenly balanced states to build a broad coalition to win an Electoral College majority. To become president, a candidate must win a majority of electoral votes – currently 270 out of 538.

The Electoral College means candidates are forced to reach out beyond the big cities and states. Every state matters.

A dangerous campaign, the National Popular Vote, seeks to nullify the Electoral College without changing the Constitution. NPV would destabilize our politics and increase the risk from fraud and disputes. NPV should not be implemented in Maine.

Chris Cloutier

Richmond

