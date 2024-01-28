My heartiest thanks to the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram for doing what they do. And that is providing us with the local news. All three Page 1 articles in the Jan. 21 Sunday paper convey stories of local interest, both statewide and particular to Portland.

Staff Writer Kelley Bouchard told of the challenges Maine farmers face as markets and climate change. Emily Allen informed us that there are Mainers claiming sex abuse in public institutions who are unable to bring lawsuits under state law. Then there is the investigative journalism of Kay Neufeld, who pointed out that, three years into Portland’s rent control ordinance, there have been 182 complaints, 27 violations by a single landlord and no fines levied.

While all three articles are terrific in their own way, I point to those of Ms. Allen and Ms. Neufeld for special commendation. These articles look into the operations of our state and local governments and provide the transparency and oversight that hold leaders to account. That is why the news media is sometimes called the fourth branch of government.

If local journalism goes away, there will be no knowing what is going on in the halls of state and local government. That is why I support the work of the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram by subscribing. Others should too.

Len Freeman

Falmouth

