I would like to commend the Maine Sunday Telegram’s extensive coverage of Maine’s recent storms and future expectations in “How the Maine coast will be reshaped by a rising Gulf of Maine,” by Penelope Overton (Jan. 21). The coastal devastation caused by the recent storms on Dec. 18, Jan. 10 and Jan. 13 wreaked havoc on our coastal communities from Kittery to Eastport. Ms. Overton’s article also graphically shows what we are in store for in the next decades if we do not act soon.

As 2023 has been confirmed as the world’s hottest year on record, we need to rapidly phase out carbon pollution to slow the warming. The burning of fossil fuels adds heat-trapping climate pollution to the atmosphere, exacerbating the problem.

Contacting Congress is one way to alter the outcome. We all can encourage our members of Congress to support a carbon fee and dividend (or carbon cashback), which will put a price on carbon where the fossil fuel enters the market (coal mine, oil well, fracking site, port of entry), and the revenue is then returned to citizens as a monthly carbon dividend or “carbon cashback.”

As a resident of Maine who loves this state, I encourage others to learn more at Citizens’ Climate Lobby.

Sandra Comstock

Portland

