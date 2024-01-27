WINDHAM – Gregory J. Morrow, 72, of Windham, has died, Jan. 20, 2024.

Greg was born in New Jersey but spent his childhood growing up in Hampstead, N.H. He graduated from Timberlane Regional High School in Plaistow, N.H. in 1970.

Shortly after high school he traveled America by bus, finally settling in Montana where he attended Job Corps. He obtained Corpsman Fire Line Suppression Qualifications and was sent to fight many wild fires in the early 1970s. At this time Greg also started a serious hobby in photography. He won numerous First Place ribbons for his photographs and had his pictures published in the newspapers. He particularly loved to photograph horses and rodeos. He captured many stunning pictures due to his patience.

Greg donated blood throughout his life, and has a 10-gallon Red Cross donor pin.

Later, Greg moved to Maine to be near his family and he worked for many years at the B&M Baked Bean factory in Portland. Greg was particularly close to his niece, Tamar Morrow Bushnell and her daughter, Alathea. He always gave Tamar flowers on Mother’s Day, and they loved him very much.

For the last few years of his life he was the only transportation for his mother, Lydia Mercier and her husband, Raymond. After his mother passed, he would visit Raymond in his care facility three times a week. Greg did all these things despite having autism that made his speech difficult to understand causing him to avoid public situations where he was often uncomfortable.

Greg is survived by his brothers Douglas Morrow and James Eric Morrow, his sister, Joyce Morrow Booker, and his stepbrothers Scott A. Mercier and Raymond Mercier.

Services are private. Arrangements by Cote Funeral Home, Saco.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous