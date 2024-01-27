OTISFIELD – Isis Leana Gray, 33, of Otisfield, formerly of Sanford, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, at Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice in Auburn.

Isis was born on Sept. 26, 1990, in Portland, to Robert L. Gray and Diana Bean. She spent her childhood in Sanford, attending local schools and graduating from Sanford High School in 2010.

Isis had a radiant smile that illuminated any room she entered. Her favorite pastime was using her computer, providing her access to the outside world and experiences she wouldn’t have otherwise. She delighted in playing role-playing games and building connections with numerous friends she made online.

Despite facing challenges, Isis maintained an unwaveringly positive and independent mindset throughout her life. Her passions included hummingbirds, watching movies—especially the Harry Potter and Twilight series and virtually any vampire movie—and enjoying classics like Abbott and Costello, the Three Stooges, and Scooby-Doo.

Never one to complain, Isis approached life with a kind and loving disposition, always focusing on the bright side. She cherished time spent with loved ones, and her positive and cheerful attitude will be a lasting memory for family and friends.

Isis was preceded in death by her sister, Amber Marie Gray; her grandmother, Evelyn (Westgate) Leriche, and her grandmother, Rowina Keenan and her husband Charlie.

Surviving her are her father, Robert Gray, and his partner Debra Barrett of Limington, her mother, Diane Bishop of Sanford; her grandfather, Richard J. Leriche of Sanford; her boyfriend and caregiver, Robert Garbarino of Otisfield; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home, located at 580 Main St. in Springvale. A graveside service will take place in the spring at Pinegrove South Cemetery in South Waterboro.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

