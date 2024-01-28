A delivery driver for Dunkin’ had to be extricated from the truck he was driving after he apparently fell fell asleep at the wheel and crashed in Standish early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Steven Robert Clark, 53, of Milford, New Hampshire, was traveling northbound on Chadbourne Road just after 3:30 a.m. when the accident occurred, according to a release from Capt. Craig Smith of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Clark had been making food deliveries at a nearby Dunkin’ store, investigators said. His truck left the road, struck an embankment, rolled over and came to rest in the northbound lane near the intersection of Chadbourne and Whites Bridge roads.

Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies and Standish firefighters extricated Clark, who was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic on Chadbourne Road was interrupted for several hours after the crash. Speed and alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the wreck, the sheriff’s office said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »