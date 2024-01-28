Your Turn features some great outdoors photos from our readers. We will choose from among the best photos to publish in the Maine Sunday Telegram, but soon we will also feature a gallery of submissions at pressherald.com/sports. Submit a photo by email to outdoors@pressherald.com. Please send a high-resolution file (and remember, if it looks fuzzy to you, it won’t work for us). Include your name, address and information about where and when the photo was taken. Tell us the story about where you were and how you got the photo that we can share with your fellow readers.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »