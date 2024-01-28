Here’s an exceptional example of the kind of photo we want to see from you for Your Turn. Jim Knox of Wilton found this gem. “I had been taking pictures of a female bobcat in Stratton that some folks had told me about, when all of a sudden this young kitten came out of the woods,” Knox reports. “I was not ready for this! It was fast and shy and got behind its mom. I was so lucky when it just had to take a look at me.”
Your Turn features some great outdoors photos from our readers. We will choose from among the best photos to publish in the Maine Sunday Telegram, but soon we will also feature a gallery of submissions at pressherald.com/sports. Submit a photo by email to outdoors@pressherald.com. Please send a high-resolution file (and remember, if it looks fuzzy to you, it won’t work for us). Include your name, address and information about where and when the photo was taken. Tell us the story about where you were and how you got the photo that we can share with your fellow readers.
